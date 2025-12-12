Feintuch Communications lands Cleveland-based Park Place Technologies, a global IT infrastructure services firm that has just come on as official technology partner of both the Professional Pickleball Association and Major League Pickleball. The partnership is making its debut with the 2026 season. Feintuch will work with Park Place as it provides resources for national tournaments, player engagement, fan experiences and educational donations to schools. The Cleveland area hosts more than 300 courts, including two at Park Place’s global headquarters.

The Dana Agency is booked as the first agency to serve as AOR for both local and national public relations for the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. The agency will collaborate with the GMCVB to develop and implement strategies and programs to strengthen brand positioning and support Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s key tourism drivers. Messaging priorities include sports tourism, celebrating the destination’s eclectic communities and cultures, positioning Miami as the Cruise Capital of the World, elevating its positioning as a premier foodie destination and a mecca for art and culture, and highlighting the destination as a leader in sustainability, resiliency and inclusivity for neurodivergent individuals. In 2024, Miami-Dade County welcomed over 28 million visitors—the highest number ever recorded in a single year. “The Dana Agency’s innovative approach, local insight, and consistent results make them an invaluable partner as we amplify our message and continue driving visitation from around the world,” said GMCVB president and CEO David Whitaker.

Broadhead is selected as agency of record by Zinpro Corporation for the company’s global, North America and pet businesses. The agency will work with Zinpro on strategies covering social media, SEO optimization/generative AI, media planning, media relations, creative concepts and branding. It is also helping launch the Zinpro Sow Excellence Index, a sow performance benchmarking tool. Zinpro Corporation markets its high-performance organic trace minerals and animal nutrition solutions in more than 70 countries. “Their research-driven products benefit from our ability to translate complex science into clear, practical messaging for nutritionists and veterinarians,” said broadhead president and CEO Beth Burgy.

5WPR, signs on as agency of record for FanArcade, a web-based gamification agency and platform that lets brands, artists and athletes build and launch data-driven, culturally relevant gamified experiences. 5WPR will promote game launches and strategic partnerships, highlight successful activations and real-world impact, and work to position FanArcade's executives as thought leaders. Founded in 2025, FanArcade has already collaborated with well-known artists including GloRilla, Chance the Rapper and Playboi Carti. "As we continue to work with leading brands, artists, and athletes, this partnership will help us more clearly tell our story, showcase the impact of our work, and introduce FanArcade to a broader audience," said co-founder Anthony Brown.