Highwire acquires The Bliss Group, creating a combined firm, operating under the Highwire brand, that has more than 250 professionals across North America.

Current Highwire CEO Michael O’Brien will remain in his post following the acquisition of Bliss, and no staff reductions are planned.

Bliss CEO Cortney Stapleton will become Highwire chief strategy and business officer, a newly created role. Stapleton will lead performance and go-to-market strategy across the agency’s sectors. She will also serve on Highwire's board of directors.

The capabilities of the combined firm will include strategy, positioning and brand narrative development; integrated marketing, social media, demand generation and full-funnel activation; strategic communications, media relations and executive visibility; insight-led, AI-enabled intelligence and analytics; full-service creative concepting and production; and high-stakes communications support.

Through Highwire Health, Highwire and Bliss will unite their healthcare practices, plus Bliss Bio Health, into one offering spanning consumer health, digital health, healthcare delivery, life sciences, and medtech. Bliss managing partner Michael Roth will take on the role of general counsel and executive chair of Highwire Health.

“Highwire and Bliss were built on shared foundations of deep industry insight, trusted client partnerships, and a belief in the power of storytelling to drive real business outcomes,” said Stapleton.

“Uniting Highwire and Bliss answers the need for partners who can turn complexity into competitive advantage, and innovation into measurable influence,” said O’Brien. “Clients want sharper thinking, integrated execution, and partners who move as fast as their business demands.”