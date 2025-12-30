Paul Cohen

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America names Attention Comms CEO Paul Cohen as 2026 president of its board of directors. Cohen succeeds Ken Kerrigan, who has held executive posts at Bliss Group, Infinite and Weber Shandwick. Kerrigan will now serve as immediate past president. Bill Smith, SVP at Highwire PR, will serve as president-elect. The 2026 Board will guide the chapter’s mission to educate, mentor, and inspire public relations and communications professionals while strengthening PRSA-NY’s role as a trusted resource. As president, Cohen’s priorities include delivering more frequent, high-value programming on a consistent cadence, expanding mentorship opportunities, strengthening member engagement, and positioning PRSA-NY as a forward-looking, stabilizing force for communicators navigating uncertainty. Consult O'Dwyer's online directory for a list of PR firms in the New York area.

Startr Co., a strategic communications agency based in Los Angeles and New York, with a focus on scaling next-generation brands, marks its 10th anniversary with the launch of a renewed brand identity and redesigned website. The agency says its new visual identity mirrors its evolution and growing role as a strategic advisor. The redesigned website is aimed at offering a sharper lens into StartrCo.’s capabilities, portfolio, and approach to building communications programs. StartrCo.’s PR services include media relations, influencer marketing PR, affiliate marketing PR, crisis communications, and reputation management. “This milestone reflects the trust our clients place in us, the talent of our team, and the ideas that have shaped our work over the past decade,” Startr Co. CEO Monica Guzman Escobar.

Michael Best Strategies, an affiliated consulting firm of national law firm Michael Best, is introducing a corporate advisory service. The new service, a joint venture between the two firms, is designed for business leaders seeking strategic counsel. They are also collaborating on a single source data center advisory service, which brings together their legal, regulatory, government relations and strategic communications expertise to help major utilities, construction suppliers and contractors, data center operators, and coalitions navigate power and utility issues, land use and permitting, and public affairs. Michael Best Strategies has also added Bill McCoshen, a firm partner since 2021, to its board of advisors, and brought on Nathan Craft, who previously managed global public affairs initiatives at SC Johnson, as principal and director of strategic communications.