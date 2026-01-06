C Street Advisory Group is providing strategic communications support to Saks Global Holdings as the luxury retailer declares Chapter 11 while evaluating its "operational footprint."

Kekst CNC is working with a group of secured bondholders, who have agreed to pump $1.75B into Saks to strengthen its balance sheet and set the stage for a strong and stable future.

The financial restructuring has Geoffrey Van Raemdonck, who was CEO of Neiman Marcus Group prior to its 2024 acquisition by Saks, succeeding Richard Baker at the helm of Saks, effective immediately.

Van Raemdonck, who also worked at Louis Vuitton and Ralph Lauren, will oversee the process of deciding where to invest resources in areas that offer the greatest long-term potential.

Saks Global’s portfolio includes Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Sakes OFF 5th, Last Call and Horchow.

Stores and e-commerce activities are open for business during the Chapter 11 proceedings.

