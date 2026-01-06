Nashville’s Wortman Works is handling Old Glory Bank, which bills itself as the online bank for freedom-loving Americans, as it goes public via a $250M SPAC deal with Digital Asset Acquisition Corp.

OGB, which has a physical branch in in Elmore City, OK, says it has 80,000 personal and business accounts in 50 states. It had $245M in deposits at the end of 2025.

The SPAC transaction will provide the capital needed to ensure “that the great Americans living on Main Street, who we serve from sea to shining sea, can also be owners,” said Ben Carson, OGB co-founder & former Housing & Urban Development Secretary.

Sean Spicer, OGB board member and ex-White House Press Secretary, noted there “has never been any DEI at Old Glory Bank; only PSL—Privacy, Security, Liberty.”

OGB intends to be the first chartered bank to fully integrate crypto into daily banking.

It plans to issue its own payment stablecoin, OGBUSD, on the ERC-20 standard “so that our freedom-loving customers will have the ability to make payments around the world instantly and securely on various blockchains,” according Michael Staw, OGB co-founder and chief innovation officer.

OGB shares are expected to trade on the NASDQ in the early part of the second quarter.

Wortman Works’ Jules Wortman handles the OGB business.