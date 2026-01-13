Cindy

Leggett-Flynn

Cindy Leggett-Flynn, who most recently led communications at Credit Suisse, is coming on board at Swiss multinational private bank and wealth management firm Julius Baer Group as group head of communications.

Before joining Credit Suisse in 2023, Leggett-Flynn was EVP, global communications at PVH, a global apparel company which owns such brands as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. She has also served as chief communications officer at AIG and a partner at Brunswick Group.

At Julius Baer, Leggett-Flynn will lead a newly formed group communications function, reporting directly to CEO Stefan Bollinger.

“With her extensive international experience in strategic communications, including leadership roles at global financial institutions and advisory firms, she brings profound expertise to this critical role,” said Bollinger.

Julius Baer has also named Jean Nabaa as COO and member of the executive board, effective April 13. Nabaa succeeds Nic Dreckmann, who is stepping down as both COO and deputy CEO of the organization.