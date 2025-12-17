Rubenstein Public Relations wins Manhattan Jewish Foundation and the launch of the global book tour for their latest project, The Jewish Experience: Discovering the Soul of Jewish Thought and Practice by Rabbi Mark Wildes. RPR will execute a strategic public relations campaign to raise awareness of book—securing media coverage, coordinating book reviews, and positioning Rabbi Wildes as a thought leader within the Jewish community. The campaign will include targeted media outreach, podcast placements and partnerships with relevant organizations, as well as securing endorsements from influential leaders and op-eds that highlight the book’s themes. “This campaign aims to advance meaningful dialogue on Jewish thought and practices,” said Rubenstein Public Relations founder and president Richard Rubenstein.

CIIC PR signs on as agency of record for Regulus Collective, a newly launched global hospitality investment and creative advisory platform founded by former Hyatt and Wyndham executive Deniz Dorbek. CIIC PR will lead the platform’s brand launch, strategic communications and media relations program, focusing on elevating Dorbek’s voice in the hospitality, business and investment arenas. The agency will also build a long-term thought leadership platform for Regulus. Regulus Collective’s unites investment strategy, creative vision, technology insight, and cultural intelligence to guide founders, developers, and investors. “This is an extraordinary opportunity to champion a female-led venture that is breaking new ground in how hospitality brands are conceived, funded, built, and sustained,” said CIIC PR founder and CEO Carolyn Izzo.

Darby Communications, an Asheville, NC-based PR and digital marketing agency that works with outdoor, fishing, hunting and endurance brands, is named PR agency of record for Strike Footwear, the official footwear of the International Game Fish Association. The agency will lead PR strategy and execution to amplify Strike’s introduction into the U.S. market, supporting product launches, securing editorial placements and building relationships with media, industry testers and creators across fishing, outdoor and performance lifestyle platforms. Strike Footwear’s lineup of performance footwear is built by anglers, for anglers, and is engineered for the most rigorous saltwater fishing environments. “They understand the fishing and outdoor world, and we’re excited to work together as we continue to to grow Strike footwear,” said Strike Footwear founder Stephen Palmer.