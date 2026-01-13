(L-R) John Cheng,

Daniel Chou

The Pollack Group brings on John Cheng as creative director and Daniel Chou as director of digital strategy. Cheng and Chou were the founders of creative studio Winnow+Glean, which is being integrated into LAB186, The Pollack Group’s digital marketing and content production studio. They will work out of The Pollack Group’s Los Angeles office, collaborating with teams across the agency as it grows its digital services and creative offerings, as well as remaining personally involved in their existing client relationships and creative leadership. Their move will give Winnow+Glean clients access to such expanded capabilities as video production, social media and content creation, lead generation, email marketing, 3D animation, event activations and integrated public relations and marketing support. “Their decade of creative and digital leadership, coupled with a deep commitment to client success, aligns strongly with our agency’s mission and values,” said The Pollack Group president and CFO Stefan Pollock.’

Daniel Gilfarb

Baretz+Brunelle, an advisory firm that works with legal industry businesses, brings on Daniel Gilfarb, as a senior managing director in its talent practice. Gilbarb was previously founder and president of ANZ Legal Search. He has advised law firm chairs, managing partners and practice leaders on lateral partner hiring, strategic growth and competitive talent positioning. At B+B, Gilfarb will serve as a senior hands-on advisor to firm leadership, connecting law firms with candidates identified through B+B’s proprietary intelligence, analytics and market-mapping capabilities, with a focus on partner-level and strategically critical hires. “Daniel’s credibility with firm leadership of elite Am Law 100 firms and deep understanding of the lateral partner market reinforce what distinguishes B+B: a rigorously intelligence-driven approach to talent that prioritizes strategic fit, performance, and long-term value over transactional recruiting,” said B+B head of talent services Howard Rosenberg.

Mat Zucker

Prophet names Mat Zucker, who has served as interim CMO for the past two years, to the full-time CMO position. Zucker has been with Prophet since 2014 and has also served as partner and senior partner. Before coming to the firm, he was chief creative officer at OgilvyOne New York and executive creative director at R/GA and Agency.com. In his new post, Zucker is tasked with leading lead the firm’s brand strategy, marketing operations, communications and PR, digital and content strategy, thought leadership and demand generation efforts globally. “Mat has the rare combination of creative instinct, strategic clarity and operational discipline that modern marketing leadership demands,” said Prophet CEO Michael Dunn.