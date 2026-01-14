Brian Hughes

Brian Hughes, chief of staff at NASA, has joined Mercury Public Affairs as a partner in its Tallahassee office.

Prior to joining the space agency last May, Hughes was deputy assistant to the president & deputy national security advisor. He also was senior advisor to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and directed operations in Florida.

Hughes did a four-year stint as chief administrative officer for the City of Jacksonville, and was chief of staff to mayor Lenny Curry.

Ashley Walker, Mercury partner, said the addition of Hughes will immediately translate into wins for the firm’s Florida clients.

“He understands how policy is made in Tallahassee, how it connects to federal decision-making, and how to deliver results in complex political environments,” she said.

Mercury is part of Omnicom.

