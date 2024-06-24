Sylvester (Sly) Peoples

Sylvester (Sly) Peoples, who has worked for such sports-oriented brands as Nike, Adidas and Russell Athletic, is joining Burson as U.S. head of sports & entertainment.

Peoples comes to Burson from HP, where he was global social content architect, leading social strategy and influencer content creation across sports, marketing and digital.

He previously led the U.S. influencer team at Edelman. Peoples has also overseen overall footwear strategy as well as the Donovan Mitchell signature basketball line at Adidias. He served as global merchandising manager at Nike and global marketing manager at Russell Athletic.

At Burson, Peoples will leverage his background in creator and influencer efforts; strategic and business development; contracts and partnerships; merchandising; and content experience to boost Burson’s profile across such verticals as cinematic ventures, music festivals, competitive gaming and professional sports. He will also be responsible for growing the agency’s talent procurement & partnerships capability.

“Sly’s unparalleled expertise reaching audiences across the sports and entertainment landscape perfectly complements our ambition to forge meaningful and enduring connections that elevate brands in this arena,” said Burson U.S. and global chair for consumer and brand Allison Cirullo.