Israel’s Ministry of Finance has retained Weber Shandwick to provide institutional investor relations support services connected to the issuance of international debt offerings.

The Omnicom unit may also conduct other PR and communications services as agreed by both parties. It will bill the MOF a fee based on time spent on the project.

Ben Branham, Weber Shandwick ’s executive VP-corporate reputation, leads the effort.

Prior to joining Weber Shandwick, Branham was executive VP & chief strategy officer at the New York City Economic Development Corp, under mayors Michael Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio.

He also was chief communications officer at the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, and executive VP-corporate & public affairs at Edelman.

Weber Shandwick’s contract includes an artificial intelligence clause in which it “agrees not upload or disclose any of client's confidential information or other data to any artificial intelligence tool, application, model, algorithm, or other system, including those that generate content, texts, images and/or multimedia ("Tool"), without client's prior written consent.”

For a complete listing of firms specializing in investor relations, consult O'Dwyer's online directory.