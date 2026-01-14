Sarah Knakmuhs

Sarah Knakmuhs, who formerly led H/Advisors Abernathy’s DC office, is joining the Financial Services Forum as chief communications and strategy officer.

Knakmuhs joins the Forum from M&T Bank, where she was CCO. She has also served as VP, government affairs and public policy at Altria.

At the FSF, she succeeds Barbara Hagenbaugh, who has been with the organization for eight years.

In her new post, Knakmuhs will work with member companies and key partners to advance a unified voice in support of policies to enable the largest banks to continue driving economic growth.

“Sarah brings deep experience in public affairs, corporate communications, and stakeholder engagement, giving her a unique perspective on the intersection of business, policy, and public perception,” said Financial Services Forum president and CEO Amanda Eversole.

FSF represents the eight largest U.S.-based financial institutions: Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, State Street Corporation and Wells Fargo.