King Frederik X

Real estate developer Donald Trump is hellbent on expanding the US empire to include Greenland, a move supported by just 17 percent of Americans and opposed by 85 percent of Greenlanders.

We are “going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not," said Trump. He claims the acquisition of Greenland is vital to US national security, which is bunk.

Under a treaty with Denmark, the US has unfettered military access to Greenland. The 1951 pact allows the US to “construct, install, maintain and operate” military bases across the island.

So why is Trump so obsessed with Greenland? The tremendous global fall-out that would result from a US military move on Greenland would be a blessing for Trump.

It would divert attention from that nasty Jeffrey Epstein file, which is on top of Trump’s mind. That was evident by Trump’s instant and strong reaction to Ford Motor factory worker TJ Sabula, who on Jan. 13 heckled the president and called him a “pedophile protector.”

The president, who was touring Ford's Dearborn plant, cast a cold eye on Sabula, mouthed an obscenity, and then flipped him the bird. Trump was plainly triggered.

There is a simple solution to the Greenland mess. A slight addition to the Danish territory’s name would do the trick. How about calling that giant slab of ice “Trump’s Greenland”? C’mon, King Frederik X.

You should invite the president to a grand renaming spectacle at the Amalienborg palace in Copenhagen. He would eat it up.

A more modest celebration should be slated at Greenland’s capital city of Nuuk featuring flyovers by American and Danish fighter jets.

Frederik should bestow “The Protector of the Realm” honor on Trump and affix a big golden bow to his lapel. A dog sled would be an appropriate gift to Trump allow him to travel throughout the realm.

Alas, nothing lasts forever. Once the 79-year-old American rides into the sunset, the 57-year-old monarch could sever Trump’s name from Greenland.

The King chould take a cue from the residents of the Trump Place condo on Manhattan’s West Side, who in 2019 voted to remove his name from the building. The vote was 75 percent for stripping Trump’s name from the building and 25 percent for keeping it.

Likewise, the former Trump Links golf course in the Throgs Neck section of the Bronx is now Bally Golf Links at Ferry Point.

And what’s next for the US president: “Trump’s Panama Canal” has a nice ring to it.

The White House website treated the president’s Jan. 13 speech to the prestigious Detroit Economic Club the same way that it treats almost all of his remarks. It ignored the DEC address.

Visitors to the site won’t see that Trump claimed “inflation is stopped” on the same day that latest Consumer Price Index report showed a 2.7 percent rise in prices since December.

Trump also reverted to the magical math that he applied to prescription drug prices. “We’re standing up to special interests and slashing prescription drug prices by 300, 400, 500 and even 600 percent and more,” said the president.

If Merck, Eli Lilly, Pfizer and the gang slashed drug prices to zero, that would be a 100 percent reduction price.

It's too bad the White House lacks somebody with the gumption to tell the president that he sounds like a moron when touting 600 percent price declines.

Hats off to CNN for covering the DEC speech.

Joe Rogan and the rest of us have problems with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. After the murder of Renee Good in Minneapolis, Rogan said: “You don’t want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching up people, many of them turn out to be US citizens that just don’t have their papers on them. Are we really gonna be the gestapo? ‘Where’s your papers’ is that what we’ve come to.”

That’s the $64K question for Trump. America is fed up with ICE’s gestapo tactics.

Fifty-seven percent of registered voters disapprove of the way ICE is enforcing immigration laws, according to a Quinnipiac poll. Forty percent approve, while three percent have no opinion.

Of the 82 percent of the respondents who saw the video of the shooting of Good, 53 percent said it was not justified and 35 percent said it was justified.

In Trump’s upside-down world, he promised on Jan. 15 to invoke the “Insurrection Act" if the “professional agitators and insurrectionists” in Minneapolis don’t stop attacking the “patriots of ICE.”

The president has called the real insurrectionists of Jan. 6 patriots and peaceful protestors who were manhandled by the US Capitol police. Go figure.