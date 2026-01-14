Stacia Tipton

Narrative Strategies brings on Stacia Tipton as managing director. Tipton previously ran consulting firm Tipton Inc. for over a decade. Before that, she was a founding leader of the research practice at Widmeyer Communications (now part of Finn Partners). “Stacia brings immense experience to the table and provides a unique blend of research and communications knowledge that will serve as an immediate value add for Narrative and our growing client base,” said Narrative CEO and founding partner Ken Spain. The agency has also promoted Ellie O’Shei, who was previously head of design, to creative director.

(L-R) Deirdre Bolton, Josh Clarkson,

Jon Schwartz

Prosek Partners promotes Deirdre Bolton, Josh Clarkson and Jon Schwartz to partner. Bolton, the agency’s head of executive development, works with CEOs, founders and other C-suite executives to prepare them for high-stakes communications. Her experience as journalist and anchor includes stints at ABC News, Fox Business Network and Bloomberg TV. Clarkson has spent more than a decade at the firm, counseling clients on complex financial and strategic communications matters and special situations, with a focus on alternative asset managers and credit-oriented investment firms. He helped to identify private credit as a growth area for Prosek. Schwartz, who leads Prosek’s sports business practice, previously headed up communications, marketing, digital and social media for the Big Ten Conference. “They all have the grit, hustle and humanity that Prosek brings to the market every day,” said Prosek Partners managing partner Jen Prosek.

Otto Jacobsson

YAP Global, an international digital assets PR firm, promotes Otto Jacobsson, who has served as CFO of the firm since 2020, to CEO. Jacobsson’s background in investment banking and corporate finance includes stints at Deutsche Bank and PwC. As YAP Global’s CEO, he will focus on further professionalizing its services and advisory capabilities, leveraging its presence in the UK, US and Singapore as well as the UAE, and diversifying its services beyond media relations with an immediate focus on content creation, events and creative campaigns. “With Otto leading YAP Global, we’re ready to expand regionally and globally,” said YAP Global founder Samantha Yap.