Alaska is looking a firm to handle a media outreach, public information and advertising campaign designed to curb sexual abuse and to educate victims about the services available to them.
AK Seeks Firm for Push to Curb Sexual Abuse
Fri., Jan. 16, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
More stories from Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Democracy Group Searches for Media Relations Firm
Thu., Jan. 15, 2026
|•
Illini Law Seeks Marketing Support
Wed., Jan. 14, 2026
|•
Western NC Wants EcoDev Pitches
Tue., Jan. 13, 2026
|•
Baltimore CC Seeks Brand Support
Mon., Jan. 12, 2026
|•
NV Contractors Board Looks for Lobbying, PR Help
Fri., Jan. 9, 2026