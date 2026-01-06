The Public Relations Global Network adds Agence Profile in Paris and IDDEA Comunicaciones in Bogotá to its membership. Founded in 2000, Agence Profile serves brands in finance, consulting, lifestyle sector and tech. In 2012, the agency expanded its digital work by acquiring a digital agency and since 2024, its digital projects have been grouped under the “Polarité” brand. IDDEA Comunicaciones specializes in strategic communications, public affairs and crisis management, working with clients in verticals including infrastructure, energy, health and finance. The agency is known for deep analysis of the business and political climate, helping clients shape public opinion and manage tough markets. “France and Colombia are both vital markets for our clients,” said PRGN president Frédéric François, who is managing partner of Two cents in Belgium and the Netherlands. “By welcoming these agencies, our clients continue to have access to the best local knowledge, expertise and the latest tools, wherever they do business.”

Signal Group, a DC-based firm, launches AI Frame, a public affairs platform to help organizations understand and manage how they appear across Large Language Model AI platforms. The new offering’s core components are Discover (a baseline analysis of how an organization and key issues appear in AI-generated responses); Monitor (which provides ongoing tracking and alerts for shifts in reputation and influence); and Guide (actionable recommendations and strategic support to help clients optimize their narratives). “AI Frame gives us the chance to see how the AI agents we interact with each day perceive organizations and their key issues so that we can shape the profile, position, and messaging for key constituencies that matter most – including elected officials and their staff, journalists, and policy stakeholders,” said Signal Group VP of analytics and intelligence Grace Dahl.

Spears Group, a New Orleans-headquartered integrated marketing and advertising agency, sets up shop in Houston. Jamel Langley, who has been director of account service at the agency since 2024, will lead the Houston office. Spears Group will also continue serving clients from its New Orleans headquarters, maintaining a senior-level team. The move underscores the agency’s strategic growth in the Gulf South. Spears has worked with brands including Chevron, the NBA, the NFL, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Capital One Bank, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, and Ochsner Health, the largest healthcare system in Louisiana. “Houston represents an unparalleled opportunity to engage with a market defined by innovation, multicultural influence, and strategic growth potential,” said Spears CEO Cleveland Spears, III.

IPREX brings on new partner agencies in Italy, Chicago, Las Vegas and India. The new partners are Aurai Consulting in Milan, Bear Icebox Communications in Chicago and Magnitude of Change in Las Vegas. IPREX has also welcomed Talking Point Communications in India as the inaugural participant in its Cohort Program, a structured pathway for prospective partners entering the network. “Welcoming new partners of this caliber strengthens our presence in important markets and adds depth to the expertise our partners can draw on,” said IPREX globap president Ann-Marie O’Sullivan. “Each agency brings strong leadership, a willingness to collaborate and a clear point of view about how to grow. That is what keeps our network strong.”