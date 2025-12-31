The Pollack Group is named AOR for Tower Cancer Research Foundation, a nonprofit advancing cancer research, supporting patients and families, and educating communities to improve cancer care across the U.S. TPG will lead brand and message development, earned media and public relations, and thought leadership initiatives designed to generate authoritative third-party coverage and expert commentary tied to clinical trials, research breakthroughs, partnerships, and key events. Founded in Southern California in 1996, Tower Cancer Research Foundation has funded multiple critical scientific studies and clinical trials, enhancing the understanding of cancer progression and leading to the development of more effective treatments. Tower selected TPG for its ability to translate complex, mission-driven work into credible national visibility, unify scientific and human stories under a clear strategic narrative, and build long-term trust through earned media, thought leadership, and reputation stewardship.

Firecracker PR signs on as agency of record to represent high-luxury lifestyle brand Magnifica and its parent corporation CIG Companies, which develops, builds and funds large sustainable and real estate projects. Magnifica offers residences, resorts, air travel services and live-work-play communities. Firecracker PR’s efforts for the client will focus on raising awareness for their philosophy of "To Know and Be Known,” targeting Florida, national travel and global media.

MMGY Wagstaff, the hospitality-lifestyle arm of MMGY Global, is engaged by wine producer Gérard Bertrand Group as PR and marketing agency of record for the US market. The agency will lead strategic public relations, influencer and media buying activity. Its initial efforts will focus on campaigns for Cote des Roses and the Gérard Bertrand Group’s prestige portfolio, as well as its three flagship estates—Villa Soleilla, Clos d’Ora and Clos du Temple. MMGY Wagstaff will additionally represent La Grande Bleue, a Mediterranean white blend; the Group’s orange wine range; and a new collection set to launch this year. “Partnering with MMGY Wagstaff allows us to share our vision, our passion for inspiring brands, biodynamic winemaking, and the spirit of our terroirs with an exceptional team rooted from coast to coast,” said Bertrand.

Laura Davidson Public Relations, a New York-based travel PR firm, is appointed public relations agency of record for Castle Hill Inn in Newport, RI. LDPR will be handling all US media/ influencer relations for the property. Situated on a 40-acre peninsula overlooking Narragansett Bay, Castle Hill Inn is a member of Relais & Châteaux, a worldwide collection of 580 independently operated hotels and restaurants, and has received Two Key distinction from the MICHELIN Guide. LDPR also has staff in Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago.