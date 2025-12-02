Netflix has hired Avoq for DC representation regarding matters concerning the media and telecommunications sectors.

The streamer has announced an $83B deal to buy Warner Bros. Discovery movie and TV operations. Paramount Skydance has launched a proxy fight to block Netflix’s deal.

Avoq partner Barry Lasala, who was director of federal governmental affairs at Microsoft and an aide to Sen. John Kerry (D-MA), leads the Netflix team.

He’s joined by Natalie Farr Harrison, aide to Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), and Joseph Orlando, aide to Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ).

Netflix also uses Trump-connected Ballard Partners for Washington work.

CEO Brian Ballard and partner Patrick Kilcur handle Netflix, which spent $200K at Ballard during the past year.

Prior to Ballard, Kilcur was executive VP-US government affairs at the Motion Picture Assn., where he handled initiatives for member firms including Paramount, Netflix and Warner Bros.