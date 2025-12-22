Paolo Ramos

At the beginning of 2025, many of us in the PR world were ready to seize the moment and tackle the challenges we assumed the year would throw our way. After all, most of it wasn’t new. The rapidly unfolding AI landscape, ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and a difficult economic environment were already factors we had been navigating for some time. We had tested different strategies to support our clients, particularly those in B2B and technology sectors, and in most cases, we had become quite adept at doing so.

Then the rest of 2025 happened and pushed organizations further than expected.

The acceleration of AI and automation delivered real value for businesses while also recontextualizing the way we work. Continued inflation, compounded by ripple economic effects, continued to pose challenges. And yet ...

What we are hearing from our clients across various B2B and technology sectors is a cautious sense of optimism. As markets begin to stabilize and borrowing costs continue to come down, companies are preparing to make bolder decisions in 2026. Investors are becoming more eager to accelerate dealmaking, customers are more willing to expand their scopes and budgets and partners are more open to identifying opportunities for mutual growth.

That optimism is tempered by the awareness that rapid and destabilizing change can return quickly, making contingency planning and communications readiness more important than ever.

As communications partners, we play a critical role in helping organizations maximize momentum while also preparing for the unexpected. In a landscape where a company’s growth increasingly depends on reputation, credibility and discoverability, a thoughtful communications strategy has become a foundational business requirement—not a nice-to-have.

And more importantly, it’s important for communications strategy to be led from the top. Having spent my career advising marketing and communications teams on their PR strategy, the most successful engagements have been with companies that have solid buy-in and participation from the C-Suite. Trust and credibility, especially for tech companies, are heavily dependent on the perception of their leaders.

Here is our guidance for building a PR strategy that supports growth and resilience in 2026.

Show up in the press often, but only in the most valuable places

PR success was once measured primarily by the number of placements secured or the size of a publication’s audience. While these factors still matter, the growing reliance on AI for research and discovery has shifted the definition of value. Today’s coverage is filtered through algorithms that prioritize credibility, relevance and contextual authority.

What AI considers “valuable” does not always align with traditional measures of prestige. Trade publications, industry-specific outlets, podcasts and special-interest platforms can carry as much influence as top-tier media, particularly for B2B and technology companies seeking to establish credibility, attract customers and build investor and partner relationships.

For PR strategies, this means media relations efforts must be more targeted than ever. As the media landscape continues to fragment, organizations need to show up consistently across the channels their stakeholders are reading regularly rather than focusing solely on a narrow list of high-profile outlets.

Always prioritize relevance to the news cycle

Today’s media environment is defined by leaner newsrooms and overextended reporters. Many journalists are responsible for multiple beats, which limits their ability to engage with announcements that do not directly support the stories they are already covering.

To build productive relationships, PR efforts must provide clear value. This means offering insights that align with active trends and current reporting priorities and ensuring those insights give journalists meaningful direction rather than echoing broadly shared sentiments.

Strong PR programs draw from across the organization, including sales, marketing, data, product and HR. When these perspectives are synthesized into media-ready insights, companies can offer the proprietary information and real-world context reporters are actively seeking.

Pick up the pace

If 2025 demonstrated anything, it is how quickly conditions can change. Communications strategies need to reflect that reality.

The 24-hour news cycle leaves a narrow window for impactful PR. Teams must be prepared to identify opportunities as they emerge, make spokespeople available quickly and respond in real time. When those moments arise, the goal should be to provide thoughtful and specific insight, not pre-packaged talking points.

To stay ahead, it helps to identify priority trends in advance, establish real-time monitoring and prepare flexible messaging points for different scenarios. This approach allows teams to move quickly while maintaining clarity and credibility.

Looking ahead to 2026

For B2B and technology companies, 2026 represents an opportunity to move from defense to growth without losing sight of the volatility that still defines the global landscape.

PR strategies that succeed will be those rooted in relevance, credibility, speed and insight. Whether built internally or in partnership with a specialized PR agency, communications must be treated as a core business function, not an afterthought.

Because in an AI-driven world, how your company is understood, discovered and trusted will increasingly determine how far it can go.

***

Paolo Ramos is a senior account director at Water & Wall. Ramos is an award-winning PR Director with over 11 years of experience supporting B2B and B2C companies.