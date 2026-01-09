Daniel Delrosario

Dollar Tree has named Daniel Delrosario senior VP-investor relations & treasurer.

In that post, he will oversee capital markets strategy, liquidity management and engage with the investment community.

Delrosario reports to CFO Stewart Glendinning. "Daniel brings a strong combination of investor perspective, corporate finance expertise and leadership experience that will be instrumental in supporting our financial strategy and ongoing engagement with the investment community," said Glendinning

Most recently, Delrosario was VP-IR & treasury at Burlington Stores, focused on investor communications, financial planning, and capital structure strategy.

Earlier, he had investment jobs at Polar Asset Management and Wellington Management.

Chesapeake, VA-based Dollar Tree posted an 11 percent rise in nine-month revenues to $13.9B. Net income jumped 16.7 percent to $776M.