The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are returning to Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis following the shake-up of their PR team, according to People magazine.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have worked on and off with SSM&L since 2017.

People called SSM&L a bicoastal firm that is a “major Hollywood player, representing A-list talent and leading entertainment projects.”

Its return to the side of the non-working British royals follows the December exit of their chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, and Method Communications.

“Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” said a statement released to People. "The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well.”

SSM&L will promote Markle’s lifestyle brand along with the couple’s US activities.

It will coordinate action with the Sussexes’ internal team that includes Liam Maguire, their U.K. and Europe director of communications, who primarily oversees Prince Harry's moves.