Daisy Cabrera

Media moves fast across a fragmented landscape. Spokespeople must shift seamlessly from live TV to podcasts, regional multicultural outlets to national Zoom interviews - all sometimes in the same week. The variety of formats and audiences means there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

Each media interaction demands a tailored strategy that considers both the medium and the audience. Understanding the expectations of each platform, from pacing to tone, can make the difference between a message that resonates and one that falls flat. Anticipating audience needs and cultural context strengthens credibility and impact.

While the fundamentals of media training remain essential, their application must evolve by format, audience, cultural context, and setting. Success depends on preparation, presence, and clarity. And, spokespeople must deliver a memorable message, no matter the platform.

As a seasoned media trainer, here are five practical tips I consistently share with clients.

1. Lead with one clear message.

Every interview should ladder back to a single core takeaway. Before stepping in front of a microphone or camera, define one primary message and one supporting point.

For radio and phone interviews, use visual language.

For podcasts, allow room for storytelling, but stay anchored to your main message.

Switch industry jargon for plain language. Clarity beats creativity in interviews.

For multicultural outlets, adapt references, examples and data to the community you are speaking to.

2. Know when to expand.

Each format rewards a distinct communication style. Knowing when to elaborate - and when to stop - ensures your points are made without losing the audience’s attention.

Stay measured by letting the question land, pausing and then responding.

Podcasts are conversational by design, making fuller answers and personal context appropriate.

Radio interviews are typically fast-paced. Deliver your point clearly, then stop.

Live TV demands short, concise, headline-ready soundbites.

3. Treat live interviews as real-time decision-making.

Live interviews leave no room for correction, can be clipped and are often shared. Everything you say should be considered final.

Listen carefully and answer the question being asked before bridging to your message.

If a question is unclear, ask for clarification rather than guessing.

Stay calm under pressure. Tone and composure matter as much as content.

In taped interviews, you can reset or rephrase, but do not rely on editing to fix poor answers.

4. Match your energy, tone and presence to the medium.

Effective delivery looks different depending on the platform. Ensure your energy and presence reinforce your message.

For phone and radio interviews, vary your tone and smile while speaking to sound engaged.

On video, maintain steady eye contact with the camera, use controlled gestures, and mind your posture.

Online interviews require technical preparation. Test sound, lighting and framing in advance.

Dress and present yourself in a way that aligns with the outlet and audience.

5. Prepare for follow-ups, not just the first question.

Most interviews don’t go exactly as planned. Preparation should go beyond opening remarks.

Develop three flexible proof points that support your message across formats.

Expect deeper probing in podcasts and longer-form interviews.

Be ready to clarify assumptions or correct misinformation calmly and confidently.

End every interview by reinforcing your main takeaway in a fresh, concise way.

Today’s spokespeople juggle live interviews, podcasts, radio segments, multicultural media, and virtual briefings - each demanding clarity, adaptability, cultural fluency, and presence. Success depends not only on what is said, but how and where it is delivered.

Media training is not about controlling the narrative. It’s about understanding the interview, preserving relationships, honoring the audience, and communicating with clarity and cultural intelligence. Spokespeople who master these skills don’t just respond; they shape the conversation, build credibility, and leave a lasting impression.

***

Daisy Cabrera is a seasoned bilingual (English/Spanish) brand and corporate communications consultant with over 25 years in public relations, mainstream and multicultural media relations, crisis communications, event management, influencer partnerships, content creation, and team leadership experience.