The tourism promotion entity for Florida’s Brevard County is seeking qualifications from firms that can provide tourism PR and media relations services for the region, known as Florida’s Space Coast.
Brevard County, FL Floats Tourism PR RFQ
Mon., Jan. 19, 2026
By Jon Gingerich
