C Street Advisory Group is providing strategic communications services to STG Logistics as the Columbus-based trucking company files for Chapter 11.

The restructuring support agreement will reduce STG’s $1B debt by 91 percent and pump more than $150M into its balance sheet to support future growth.

CEO Geoff Anderman noted the Chapter 11 filing comes during one of the most severe recessions in freight transportation history.

The financial revamp “enables us to continue delivering solutions for our customers at the highest levels while staying true to our core values of safety, service, integrity, and efficiency at the forefront of our operations,” he added.

STG is North America’s largest provider of port-to-door services and supply chain solutions. It operates 60 locations from coast-to-coast that serve every major rail ramp and port in the country.