Public Policy Holding Company reports that 4Q '25 revenues surged 27.8 percent to $49.9M, driven by strong performances in its corporate communications & PA, government relations and compliance & insights services segments.

Organic growth rose 5.4 percent duing the period. Adjusted EBITDA advanced 27.9 percent to $12.5M.

The robust financial results “reflect the fundamental strength of the PPHC platform and the ongoing demand for our services," said CEO Stewart Hall. “Policy, reputation and stakeholder communications are increasingly converged, with clients seeking integrated strategies that align policy advocacy with corporate narrative and stakeholder management.”

He noted that recent acquisitions such as Trailrunner International and Pine Cove Strategies “continue to broaden our service offering and extend our global reach, meaning we continue to improve our client offering in what remains a fast-moving and complex pool."

PPHC's growth plan is geared toward hiking organic growth and making disciplined, earnings-accretive acquisitions that expand capabilities, extend geographic reach and enhance collaboration across the platform, creating increased opportunities to deliver integrated solutions for clients and drive long-term value for shareholders.

The firm also owns Seven Letter, Crossroad Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, O’Neill & Assocs., Concordant, MultiState Assocs., Alpine Group Partners and KP Public Affairs.