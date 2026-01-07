Redpoint adds Inn By The Sea, a resort on the coast of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, to its client roster. The agency will provide strategic counsel as well as leading media relations and outreach efforts to ensure year-round coverage for the resort. An environmentally conscious and canine-friendly property, By The Sea has 62 guestrooms, including Ocean View Beach Suites with fully equipped kitchens, fireplaces, and private outdoor patios. Its amenities include a spa and restaurant, as well as a range of meeting and event spaces. For a list of PR firms specializing in travel & tourism public relations, consult O'Dwyer's online directory.

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry is named U.S PR agency of record for Halter, an Auckland, New Zealand-based company that develops GPS-enabled collars that deliver virtual fencing and guidance for cattle. Halter has a U.S. office in Boulder, CO. Red Lorry Yello Lorry will work to amplify Halter’s brand awareness and sharpen its presence in the U.S. cattle and agtech markets. Its efforts will focus on highlighting Halter’s position as an innovator at the intersection of precision ranching, sustainable land management and animal welfare. “The lorries’ approach stood out for their creativity, strategic rigor and understanding of complex technology in real-world environments,” said Halter director of strategic communications Colin Espiner.

Junipr Public Relations signs on as PR agency of record for The Belfry House, a boutique hotel, dining destination and music venue near Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, alongside R-to-V Marketing, which will serve as digital agency of record. The agencies will work together to raise The Belfry House's regional and national profile through traditional brand strategy work, earned media and influencer support, and various digital services including paid advertising and social support, marking the property's first dedicated investment in integrated brand storytelling. The portfolio of properties the integrated team will support includes: the adults-only Belfry House Hotel, the restaurants Opus and Bistro 67, and the Belfry Music Theater. "Junipr's proven track-record in hospitality PR and R-to-V's digital acumen makes them the perfect partners to take our storytelling to the next level," said The Belfry House director of guest experience Emma Lowecki. O'Dwyer's ranks the top food & beverage PR firms.