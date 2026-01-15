Chad Coleman

The Ladies Professional Golf Association names Chad Coleman CMO, effective Feb. 3. Coleman was most recently chief brand officer at YouTube channel and media franchise Dude Perfect, overseeing global brand and content strategy, and leading storytelling across marketing campaigns, content and partnerships. Before that, he was director of social media and brand partnerships at Callaway Golf. In his new role, Coleman will lead the LPGA’s global marketing, brand, communications, content and fan-engagement strategy. “Chad is a proven brand builder with a rare combination of deep golf knowledge, strong industry relationships, and modern content expertise,” said LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler.

(L-R) Sadie Tory,

Saul Lewis

Strategic Objectives promotes Sadie Tory and Saul Lewis to VP. Tory has been with the agency since 2020, most recently as director, PR & people, Before joining Strategic Objectives, she was PR + influencer marketing specialist at Berlin-based online food and quick commerce delivery platform foodora. Lewis was previously director, PR & agency development at Strategic Objectives. He came to the firm in 2021 from Paradigm Public Relations. “Sadie and Saul each play a critical role in strengthening our client work, shaping our culture, and helping the agency grow in measurable ways,” said Strategic Objectives president and partner Adriana Lutz. “Their perspectives, partnership, and commitment to excellence will continue to propel us forward.”

(L-R) Scott Lusk,

Jess McCarron

Signal Group ups Scott Lusk and Jess McCarron to managing directors. Lusk specializes in communications strategies to build brands and influence policy in highly regulated industries, including the pharmaceutical, healthcare, energy, private equity and defense. Before coming to Signal Group, he was VP, public affairs and communications at Marathon Strategies. McCarron oversees a client portfolio in energy, climate, land and water conservation, and agriculture, serving as chair of Signal Outdoors, a dedicated practice area for outdoor policy communications. She was previously a senior spokesperson and communications advisor in the U.S. Senate and at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Both have proven themselves to be indispensable strategists and leaders who drive results for our clients,” said Signal Group president Chelsea Koski. The agency has promoted Kathleen Van De Wille from senior manager in the agency’s healthcare practice group to SVP and Grace Dahl to VP, analytics and intelligence. Signal has also upped Julian Graham to senior director; Vincent Sheu to senior director, creative impact; Ari Neugeboren to director; Will Burdulis to director; Ginger Felberg to manager; and Antonio Mosquera to senior associate.