San Francisco-based Anthropic has signed on Avenue Solutions for DC support on issues related to artificial intelligences.

The maker of the Claude chatbot is expected to go public this year in what will be one of the biggest initial public offerings.

The Wall Street Journal profiled Anthropic on Jan 17 in an article headlined: “Claude Is Taking the AI World by Storm, and Even Non-Nerds Are Blown Away.”

It called Claude “a thinking machine of shocking capability, even in an age awash in powerful artificial-intelligence tools.

Avenue Solutions founding partners Tracy Spicer, political director for Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-MA); Amy Tejral, legislative director for Sen. Ben Nelson (D-NE); and partner Jordan LaCrosse, a veteran of the Democratic Women’s Alliance, handle Anthropic.