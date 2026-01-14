Matt Ward

Matt Ward, who was head of US communications & corporate media relations at HSBC, has joined FTI Consulting’s PR operation unit in New York.

As managing director, Ward will provide communications services to banking clients on executive positioning, crisis response and preparedness, transformation strategy, internal and external stakeholder engagement, and digital reputation management.

Most recently, Ward was head of communications at Corebridge Financial, which was formerly known as AIG Life & Retirement.

At Corebridge, he drove employee communications, media relations, social media and digital reputation, including the use of analytics, SEO/SEM, generative engine optimization and AI tools.

Earlier, he did a stint at Hill & Knowlton and was associate director of the New York Fed’s media relations, PA, communications and outreach group.

“Coupled with our own development of AI capabilities, Matt’s strategic, innovative mindset and mix of public and private sector experience enhance our ability to provide a comprehensive suite of services to help our clients cut through the noise and elevate their brand,” said Josh Drobnyk, Americas head of financial services in FTI's strategic communications segment.