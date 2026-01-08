FGS Global launches its AI Advisory practice and acquires Memetica, a specialist technology consultancy in AI-driven threat detection and mitigation across social, dark web and fringe platforms. The new practice is part of FGS Global's recently formed AI and Innovation group, which is led by global head of AI and innovation Aaron Kwittken. It is fueled by FGS Labs, the firm’s global development team that builds client-facing and internal technology to meet bespoke needs—including the development of Fergus, the firm’s AI-powered agentic platform. “Our AI Advisory practice provides both the strategic framework and tactical and technical capabilities clients need to navigate this transformation confidently, persistently and effectively,” said Kwittken. Memetica, a longtime partner of FGS Global, provides bespoke monitoring and analysis of online channels, including “deep” and “dark” web platforms to help clients identify, assess and mitigate situations where online narratives can quickly escalate into real-world consequences.

The Harris Poll, which is part of Stagwell, launches Harris QuestRQ, a reputation system for business, communications and marketing leaders. The system connects live firm reputation metrics to over three decades of trended proprietary corporate ranking data from The Harris Poll’s Reputation Quotient framework and its live HarrisQuest brand tracking platform. It lets let firms measure their reputation live in society; beyond their category; and against their own history. “With Harris QuestRQ, we’ve taken decades of reputation science and rebuilt it for the pace and complexity of today’s world. It’s leaner, faster and smarter—giving leaders the always-on visibility they need to make reputation a true, real-time decision-making asset,” said The Harris Poll managing director of reputation Wendy Salomon.

The Change Agencies, an inclusive communications agency network, brings on The Holliday Collaborative Agency in Indianapolis and Meraki Communications Group in Alexandria, VA, as members. Every agency owner in the network is Black, Asian American, Hispanic, Indigenous, and/or LGBTQ, and 11 of the 16 member agencies are owned and led by women. Each agency member is an expert in engaging populations around issues and opportunities that drive culture. Sectors served by The Change Agencies member firms include consumer, travel and tourism, healthcare, housing and aging services, the arts, retail, telecommunications, automotive, technology, financial services, education, government and public affairs. “This network brings together some of the most trusted, culturally fluent communications firms in the country,” said The Holliday Collaborative Agency CEO and founder LaMar Holliday. “It allows us to pair our Indianapolis-rooted expertise with national reach, giving our clients access to deeper insight, broader perspective, and greater impact across every market we serve.”