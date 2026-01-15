Lisa DeScenza

LaVoieHealthScience ups Lisa DeScenza to president. DeScenza has been with the agency for more than 13 years, most recently serving as SVP, supporting a range of health-related clients as well as handling business development and marketing for the firm. She has played a central role in shaping client relationships and program implementation, in addition to building the agency’s culture and guiding day-to-day operations. As president, DeScenza will assume a broad agency-wide role, managing the Boston office and supporting operational excellence, client service and resource alignment. She will work closely with agency founder and CEO Donna LaVoie and LHS staff to ensure client needs are met with the right expertise. LaVoie will continue to oversee agency strategy and growth, while partnering closely with DeScenza across client service, including client execution and operations. “Lisa has been an integral part of LaVoieHealthScience’s leadership for many years, and her appointment as president reflects the strength of the partnership we’ve built together,” said LaVoie.

Glenn Gray

Buffalo Groupe, which works with golf, hospitality and real estate brands, promotes Glenn Gray to chief growth officer. Gray was most recently EVP at the company. He has led Buffalo Groupe’s business development strategy and vision since the former Buffalo Agency was spun off from golf course management company Billy Casper Golf in 2019. Gray had been with Buffalo Agency since 2010, leading strategic communications for key accounts. At Buffalo Groupe, he has played a pivotal leadership role in evolving the company’s reputation, expertise, and partners into new verticals across broader sport, real estate, hospitality, fitness and entertainment categories while continuing to expand its presence and expertise in golf. “Glenn’s relentless drive and deep understanding of the golf and 'escape' industries have been foundational to Buffalo Groupe’s success,” said Buffalo Group president and CMO Emily Clark.

(L-R) Mike Swartz,

Ellie Ahmadi

Marketbridge, a Bethesda, MD-based marketing consultant, names Mike Swartz chief growth officer and Ellie Ahmadi as SVP of global corporate marketing. Swarz comes to Marketbridge from IT services and consulting company Bounteous. He was previously SVP, growth at Accenture Song. In his new post, Swartz is responsible for accelerating Marketbridge’s growth across clients, offerings, and markets. Ahmadi most recently held several senior marketing posts at Rivea Marketing Transformation and has also served as CMO of market research company Sago. Her role will be central to how Marketbridge positions its evolving capabilities in the market. “Mike and Ellie bring the leadership and executional rigor needed to help our clients navigate increasingly complex buying environments while accelerating Marketbridge’s own growth,” said Bob Ray, who was named CEO of the company in November.