Public Policy Holding Company launches the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of 4.2M shares of common stock. It will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. London Stock Exchange-listed PPHC has applied to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “PPHC.” Oppenheimer & Co. and Canaccord Genuity are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering, with Texas Capital Securities acting as a joint bookrunner.

Baretz+Brunelle, a growth advisory firm that serves legal industry businesses, launches LexFusion Labs, expanding its LexFusion innovation capabilities. B+B acquired legal innovation accelerator LexFusion in February 2025. LexFusion Labs will advise on off-the-shelf and custom AI applications and accelerate the strategies surrounding their implementation. It is intended to meet the demand for AI that cuts down on the inefficiencies in specialized legal tasks. Dan Szabo, who was previously senior director, innovation at legal firm Davis Wright Tramaine, will join B+B as partner and its first chief innovation officer to lead the new unit. “By working directly with lawyers and legal business executives, LexFusion Labs will fast track B+B’s capabilities to advise on how the design, development, implementation, and adoption of AI will drive real, measurable growth in legal,” said Baretz + Brunelle CEO Mike McNamara.

Healthsperien founding principal and managing partner Andrew MacPherson joins the board of directors of the Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing compassionate care for individuals facing serious illness, death and grief. MacPherson’s career spans care delivery, advocacy, and system transformation, including leadership roles and collaborations with organizations such as the Coalition to Transform Advanced Care and the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation. The Foundation was established to carry forward the legacy of Dr. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, widely regarded as the founder of the modern hospice and palliative care movement. “His decades of experience in hospice and palliative care, combined with his strategic insight and commitment to mission-driven leadership, make him an invaluable addition to our board,” said Dr. Kübler-Ross’s son and chair of the foundation’s Board of directors Ken Ross.