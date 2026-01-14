New York’s Solebury Strategic Communications is working General Fusion Inc.’s plan to go public via a $1B SPAC merger with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.

The transaction will make Vancouver-headquartered GF the first pure-play fusion company.

GF, which has a 20-year track record of advancing fusion technology, has developed the first large-scale Magnetized Target Fusion demonstration machine.

Greg Twinney, CEO of GF, said the “fusion era is now and we’ve ushered it in through decades of innovation and teamwork. That’s what’s made us one of only a handful of private fusion companies with real-world meaningful fusion results on the path to commercial viability.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency estimates fusion plants could deliver four times more energy per unit of fuel than fission, and nearly 4M times more energy than the burning of coal or oil.