Chloe Clifford, who was a managing director at FGS Global, has joined C Street Advisory Group in Los Angeles.

She will bolster C Street’s M&A and capital markets communications platform.

Prior to FGS, Clifford was a corporate attorney at Gibson Dunn, working on public and private mergers, capital markets transactions and private equity deals.

She has handled high-stakes mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, activist situations, litigation and crisis situations.

Jon Henes, founder/CEO of C Street said Clifford’s “experience advising companies through complex transactions and contested situations aligns completely with where our clients are focused.”