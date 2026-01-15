Joseph Chong

Zum, which provides transportation solutions to more than 4,000 schools across 14 states, appoints Joseph Chong as CMO. Chong was most recently CMO at identity verification software company Incode. He has also held senior marketing posts at Zoom, Salesforce and Twitter. In his new post, Chong will lead Zum's marketing strategy and execution as the company accelerates national expansion. Zum currently serves school districts including Los Angeles Unified, San Francisco Unified, Oakland Unified, Seattle Public Schools, Boston Public Schools, Omaha Public Schools, and St. Louis Public Schools. "Joseph's experience building and scaling trusted brands aligns perfectly with where Zum is today,” said Zum founder and CEO Ritu Narayan.

Claudine Cheever

Pinterest brings on Amazon VP global brand and marketing Claudine Cheever as CMO. Cheever had been with Amazon since 2016, previously serving as global GM of brand and marketing, and global GM Amazon integrated advertising. Her previous experience includes design and strategy posts at Spark Foundry, Saatchi & Saatchi and McCann Worldgroup. Pinterest CEO Bill Ready Cheever told Axios that Cheever will be responsible for "making sure that every person out there understands exactly what Pinterest stands for." Pinterest has also named former DoorDash and BuzzFeed chief revenue officer Lee Brown to serve as its chief business officer.

Laura Andrejicka

energi PR adds Laura Andrejicka to its Toronto office as account manager. Andrejicka has been a senior consultant for Veritas Communications and Stragtegic Objectives, and was most recently marketing communications specialist for WFCU Credit Union. She has worked with clients in the healthcare, beauty, food and beverage sectors, including Merck Canada, L’Oreal Paris, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Dexcom Canada, Canadian Tire, Weber Grills, and Subway. At energi PR, Andrejicka will support the agency’s healthcare and consumer wellness communications. “Laura brings an impressive mix of experience and thoughtful communications expertise,” said energi PR SVP client services Stephanie Engel.