Steve Halsey

When most people think about crisis communications, they imagine buzzing newsrooms, viral social media posts or executives huddled on a Teams call drafting a statement under pressure. But that’s not actually where most modern crises begin, especially in industries like agriculture, advanced manufacturing, food and ingredients, logistics and the broader supply-chain ecosystem.

Today, the first responder in any crisis isn’t a journalist, customer or even your own communications team. It’s an AI engine.

Whether it’s ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity or an industry-specific model, AI systems are increasingly the first place that stakeholders go for quick context: What happened? Is this a safety issue? Does this company have a history of problems? Is the brand trustworthy?

These engines don’t wait for your statement or for media coverage. And they don’t know your brand the way you think they do. They work with whatever they can find: past coverage, filings, activist content, outdated web pages, competitor incidents or generic industry summaries.

This leads to an uncomfortable truth: AI now writes the first draft of your crisis narrative, whether you like it or not.

For companies whose reputations are built on operational reliability and performance—from ingredient suppliers to animal health companies, supply-chain operators to B2B tech and manufacturing brands—this shift is seismic. And it demands a fundamentally new approach to crisis readiness.

Our Group’s agencies are working at the intersection of advanced communications, operational storytelling and sector-specialized reputation for decades. What we’re seeing now is the convergence of two critical capabilities: GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) and reputation infrastructure. Together, they’re becoming the backbone of modern crisis resilience.

Here’s what this means, and what leaders should prioritize in 2026 and beyond.

AI frames your crisis before you act

Every crisis now has two timelines:

Timeline A: the one communicators manage. This is the traditional cadence: internal alert, rapid-response protocols, cross-functional alignment, drafting statements, informing stakeholders, activating media outreach and monitoring reaction.

Timeline B: the one AI manages. This is instantaneous. Engines search across fragmented data sources and assemble an “answer” seconds after a crisis is detected, often before a company even knows something is wrong.

In Timeline B, engines hunt for:

Historical context

Regulatory information

Past incidents

Operational indicators

Third-party validation

Evidence of reliability or unreliability

Competitor comparisons

Publicly available safety or recall data

If they can’t find credible, current information about your brand, they fill the gap with whatever is closest, even if it’s irrelevant, outdated or negative. And in many technical, B2B industries with limited public visibility, engines often have little to work with.

That’s how false narratives take hold. A minor operational event can become a perceived existential threat. Trust erodes before leadership ever speaks. And the ensuing news cycle gets away from you.

This is precisely why GEO has moved from a marketing tactic to a crisis necessity.

GEO: priming AI for moments that matter

Generative Engine Optimization ensures that AI systems have the right context before a crisis ever hits.

For highly regulated or operationally complex brands, this means intentionally creating and structuring content that surfaces:

Safety and compliance records

Traceability systems

Sustainability commitments

Product stewardship and quality controls

Certifications and audits

Partnership value

Customer outcomes

Executive credibility

Operational excellence stories

Engines rely on this information to help them answer a query. This isn’t about “GEO spin.” It’s about documenting and structuring points of truth.

Think of smart GEO as crisis pre-conditioning. It gives AI enough understanding of your brand so that when an issue occurs, the system delivers accurate, high-context responses rather than guesswork.

Or put more bluntly: If you’re not actively managing your GEO footprint, your outdated content or someone else, will do it for you.

Reputation infrastructure: The operating system behind crisis resilience

AI may be the first responder, but operations decide the outcome.

In the often complex and highly regulated sectors our agencies serve, reputation isn’t built through marketing and communications alone. It’s built on day-to-day performance:

Is the supply chain reliable?

Are food and ingredients traceable and safe?

Are compliance and certifications current?

Is manufacturing reliable and controlled?

Are sustainability claims backed by data?

Do customers experience predictable outcomes?

Are risks and incidents documented transparently?

This is what we call “reputation infrastructure,” the integration of operations, culture, compliance, safety and customer value that communicators translate into narratives.

In a crisis, reputation infrastructure determines:

How regulators respond

How customers react

How employees speak

How partners adjust risk

How likely the crisis is to snowball

And increasingly, how AI engines interpret what’s happening

Without this infrastructure, crisis messaging can collapse under scrutiny. With it, credibility becomes a defensive moat.

When GEO meets reputation infrastructure

A crisis communications strategy that combines strong GEO and a documented reputation infrastructure gives leaders the best chance to manage an issue across the three layers of modern crisis response:

Layer 1: AI interpretation. Engines surface accurate summaries that reflect your record on safety, integrity, and performance.

Layer 2: Operational stakeholder experience. Customers, regulators, suppliers and partners see transparency and preparedness, not last-minute spin.

Layer 3: Public narrative. Media, social channels, communities and employees receive aligned, credible communications.

When all three layers reinforce one another, crises become more manageable. When they don’t, they metastasize.

What leaders should do now

Here are five actions we recommend CEOs, CCOs and operational leaders take as they navigate potential issues and crises in regulated, supply-chain-driven industries:

Audit your GEO footprint. If ChatGPT, Gemini or Perplexity show thin or outdated information, you have a vulnerability.

Build a content ecosystem designed for AI interpretation. Engines prioritize structured, verifiable, consistent, third-party supported content.

Map your reputation infrastructure. Document the operational truths that underpin safety, reliability and customer outcomes.

Integrate comms and operations before a crisis. Your communications team should understand supply chains, audit processes, recall procedures and safety protocols at a granular level.

Treat AI as a stakeholder in every crisis simulation. If you’re not pressure-testing how engines will summarize an incident, you’re missing the first narrative your stakeholders will see.

Crises used to be defined by speed, accuracy and tone. Today, they’re defined by context, and the first place that context is assembled is inside an AI engine.

For brands where reputation is built on reliability, compliance and operational excellence, focusing on GEO and your reputation infrastructure is one of the most powerful forms of crisis preparedness.

Think of it this way: AI will write the first draft of your crisis. Your operations will decide whether stakeholders believe it. Your preparation will determine whether you recover quickly, if at all.

Leaders who proactively prepare through this news lens won’t just survive the next crisis. They’ll emerge stronger, clearer and more trusted than before.

Steve Halsey is Principal and Chief Growth Officer at G&S Integrated Marketing Communications Group.