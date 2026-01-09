FINN Partners signs on as PR agency of record for Sonoma County Tourism. The agency and the Sonoma County Tourism team will begin media outreach immediately, continuing engagement with existing contacts while expanding visibility through targeted storytelling. The efforts, which are led by FINN’s consumer lifestyle & sports group, will focus on highlighting Sonoma County’s breadth of experiences and its commitment to responsible destination stewardship. Sonoma County Tourism is recognized for its leadership in sustainability, accessibility and inclusivity, as well as for positioning the destination as more than a wine region. “FINN brings deep travel experience, strong media relationships, and a strategic approach to destination PR,” said Sonoma County Tourism CEO Claudia Vecchio. “Together, we’re focused on sharing Sonoma County’s authentic story in a way that reflects our community and values, and connects with the modern, discerning traveler.”

CIIC PR adds travel consultancy The Secret Explorer to its European travel portfolio. CIIC PR will lead comprehensive media relations and communications efforts for the brand, including strategic storytelling and influencer engagement, to support its continued growth and further establish its position within the luxury and experiential travel landscape. The Secret Explorer crafts personalized, immersive travel experiences, and designs customized itineraries that introduce travelers to the cultural, culinary and natural landscapes of Puglia and Southern Italy. “The Secret Explorer embodies the kind of intentional, experience-driven travel that today’s luxury traveler is craving,” said CIIC PR founder and CEO Carolyn Izzo.

ION 54, a golf-focused platform launched in December by sports and entertainment group 54, is selected to deliver a comprehensive marketing services program for Golf Genius, which provides digital software and solutions in the sport. ION 54 will provide Golf Genius with ongoing strategic consultancy, marketing planning and operational support across its international business, with a focus on the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the indoor golf simulator market. The Golf Genius product suite includes tournament and league management, golf shop operations, coaching and beginner programs, while its consumer apps reach more than 15 million players globally. "This collaboration will create exciting new opportunities by strengthening Golf Genius' unique global position as golf's trusted technology partner, while clearly demonstrating the tangible impact we have across the worldwide golf community," said Golf Genius managing director Craig Higgs.