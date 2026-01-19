Portland Housing Authority, which manages a dozen complexes with 994 apartments in Maine’s largest city, has issued an RFP for PR and strategic communications services.
Portland (ME) Public Housing Agency Seeks PR
Fri., Jan. 23, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
