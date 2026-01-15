James Elias

Hager Sharp names James Elias CEO and a member of the company’s board of directors. Elias came to Hager Sharp in 2010, and has most recently served as SVP, director of media strategy. He first joined the company’s management team in 2015. He has advised multiple agency accounts in the private, public and independent sectors on media relations, public affairs, crisis communications, and issues management. Areas he has focused on include early childhood, K-12, and higher education; social justice at the intersection of policy and advocacy; workforce development; and public health and healthcare. “James is an exceptional public relations leader with a strong command of the business fundamentals needed to guide a professional services firm through its next stage of growth,” said Marie C. Johns, chairman of Hager Sharp’s board of directors. “He brings a disciplined approach to operations, client service, and talent development, along with a clear understanding of how media relations and strategic communications drive value for clients.”

Hannah Karp

Warner Music Group names Hannah Karp EVP & chief communications officer, effective January 26. Karp joins WMG from Billboard magazine, where she has been editor-in-chief since 2018. Before coming to Billboard, she was a longtime staff reporter at the Wall Street Journal, covering the music industry as well as sports and travel. At WMG, Karp will spearhead the company’s global communications and brand marketing strategies, ensuring a unified approach across its diverse portfolio of businesses. She will also oversee the company’s philanthropic efforts and special events. "She is widely respected across the business and creative communities, bringing invaluable relationships and a broad perspective shaped by over two decades at the center of the music and media conversation,” said WMG CEO Robert Kyncl.

Charlotte Blechman

Actum, a strategic consulting firm, brings on former Tom Ford International CMO Charlotte Blechman to build out a new luxury, fashion and lifestyle consultancy. The new practice builds on the agency’s expansion into high-impact advisory work across strategy, communications, reputation and leadership counsel. Blechman most recently served as a consultant to apparel company alice + olivia as chief brand officer and head of new business development. At Tom Ford she oversaw global brand strategy across fashion, beauty, eyewear and timepieces. Her career also includes senior leadership roles at Barneys New York, Gucci Group, and Yves Saint Laurent. “Charlotte brings an exceptional understanding of luxury, fashion and lifestyle brands and how they operate at the intersection of culture, creativity and business,” said Actum co-founder and managing partner Kirill Goncharenko.