SourceCode Communications is named PR partner for Heven AeroTech, which develops hydrogen-powered, long-endurance Unmanned Aerial Systems designed for defense, commercial and humanitarian missions. SourceCode’s work for the client will encompass media relations, thought leadership and strategic messaging, with a focus on strengthening the company’s visibility and positioning across priority audiences. With facilities in Washington state and Virginia, Heven AeroTech’s platforms are designed and built in the U.S., with operational deployments around the globe. “SourceCode brings deep technology communications expertise and an integrated approach,” said Heven AeroTech CMO Warren Brown. Top PR firms specializing in technology PR.

MikeWorldWide is named U.S. communications and public partner for annual international sailing competition SailGP. The work includes communications strategy, media relations and storytelling around SailGP’s athletes, the sport, leadership and initiatives. It will initially focus on the 2026 North American events calendar, with a particular emphasis on the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix at the end of May. "MikeWorldWide is supporting SailGP’s growth in the U.S. by helping sharpen our North American communications strategy, elevating brand awareness, and deepening engagement with mainstream sports, culture, and business audiences,” said SailGP global communications director Natalie Fortier. MWW EVP, managing director, brand Rob Bronfield added that “we’re looking forward to promoting not just the races, but also creating impactful storytelling opportunities that will resonate with fans." Consult O'Dwyer's for a ranking of PR firms specializing in sports PR.

Pazanga Health Communications adds Snke XR, Exact Imaging and Peptilogics to its client roster. For Snke XR, medical-grade, open platform AR glasses purpose-built for the medical technology industry, the agency will oversee earned and social media. Exact Imaging, the maker of high-resolution micro-ultrasound systems that enable real-time imaging and targeted biopsies of the prostate, will also work with the agency on earned and social media. Peptilogics, an anti-biofilm drug candidate designed to cure and eliminate medical device-related infections, will rely on Pazanga for brand positioning, integrated marketing and PR. The newly launched Pazanga website showcases new content, case studies and testimonials. “We have always believed that groundbreaking science needs equally groundbreaking storytelling to help clients cut through the clutter and drive meaningful adoption and growth,” said Pazanga Health CEO Laura Nobles. Looking for a PR firm specializing in healthcare communications? See O'Dwyer's index or healthcare PR firms.