Yes&, a DC-based firm that works with clients across the commercial, education, non-profit, B2B, B2G and government sectors, acquires Symmetri Marketing Group, a Chicago-based B2B branding, marketing and digital agency. Symmetri will now operate under the Yes& brand name. The move, part of Yes&’s strategic expansion and national growth strategy, is intended to broaden its menu of marketing solutions and boost its level of technological innovation. Symmetri has worked with B2B clients in technology, healthcare technology and manufacturing in the U.S. and Europe. “Becoming a part of Yes& gives us the scale to grow faster and smarter, without losing the culture and values that got us here,” said Symmetri president Carl Triemstra. “Being part of a larger agency opens new opportunities for our people and delivers even more value to our clients.”

WWPR president Charmaine Riley (L) with guest speaker Erica Loewe.

The Washington Women in Public Relations held its annual meeting and luncheon on January 21 at DC’s The Hamilton. The luncheon reintroduced members to the newly elected Board of Directors, who were voted in this past December, as well as WWPR’s Advisory Council. It also provided an opportunity for the organization’s new president, Charmaine Riley, to outline priorities for the year ahead. The event featured keynote remarks from Erica Loewe, a Biden-Harris White House Advisor and a nationally recognized communications strategist and political commentator, who shared insights on navigating communications in Washington, overcoming professional obstacles, and how women communicators can leverage their influence for positive impact. In addition, the luncheon recognized outgoing board members and provided time for networking among WWPR’s membership as the organization enters its 46th year serving women communicators in the D.C. region.

Mekky Media, a Chicago-based PR firm, launches Elevated by Mekky Media, a sister company specializing in personalized media training, public speaking coaching and development. Led by journalist and Mekky Media founder Michelle Mekky, Elevated offers customized programs ranging from intensive one-on-one coaching to multi-day group workshops. Each engagement begins with a consultation to identify needs and objectives, followed by a strategic training plan built to strengthen media readiness, public speaking, leadership communication and on-camera performance. “In today’s world, communication can make or break a message, a moment or a mission,” said Mekky. “Elevated gives professionals the tools to show up with confidence, lead with impact and represent their organizations with strength and authenticity.”