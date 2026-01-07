Donald Trump says the reason that his poll numbers are in the tank is because he has some “bad public relations people.”

That’s pretty rich coming from the world’s No. 1 self-promoter. Does anybody think that he would follow the advice of even the most sage PR counselor?

Trump’s messaging that America has “the hottest economy” isn’t getting through to people because it simply isn’t true.

The president inherited a strong economy from Joe Biden and it remains so. For instance, inflation stood at 2.7 percent for the 12-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025. It was 2.9 percent during the comparable year earlier period.

Meanwhile, Trump’s priorities (dismantling the federal government, unleashing ICE, massive deportations, “getting” Greenland, kidnapping Maduro, launching tariffs on allies, firing Fed chief Powell, pulling the plug on Ukraine) are why his approval rate is at a measly 40 percent.

His poll numbers are in the tank because nearly six in ten (57 percent) of voters believe Trump has focused on the wrong issues, according to the New York Times/Sienna poll.

He’s out to lunch on the key issue that America cares about: affordability.

What’s wrong with Karoline Leavitt? During his meandering talk at the World Economic Forum, Trump mentioned Iceland four times when he was referring to Greenland

Okay, the guy is 79 years old and on a downward spiral on the cognitive front. Let’s move on. But no!

His combative press secretary took on NewsNation’s White House correspondent Libbey Dean, who posted on X about Trump’s slip-up.

Leavitt posted: “No he didn’t, Libbey. His written remarks referred to Greenland as a ‘piece of ice’ because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here.”

Trump pays as much attention to written remarks as he does to bullfighting, or hot air balloon races. A White House press secretary should know that.

Trump's Davos speech was covered live and viewed around the world. The bewildered global audience heard Iceland, Iceland, Iceland, Iceland. Didn’t Leavitt tune in to hear her boss, or was she just interested in gaslighting Dean?

Proving herself to be out-of-touch with reality, Leavitt told Fox News the speech “struck an inspirational tone” and received “rave reviews.”

She must be referring to Vladimir Putin.

Battling strong headwinds from DC... Vineyard Wind, the offshore wind energy project that Trump is hellbent on shutting down, has employed more than 3,700 people since development began almost a decade ago, according to a report issued to the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources.

It kicked in $380M in salaries, wages and benefits to the Massachusetts economy.

“The Vineyard Wind project has created thousands of good-paying local jobs, training and workforce development to create career pathways for residents of southeastern Massachusetts, and millions of dollars in economic benefits,” said DOER Commissioner Elizabeth Mahony in an email to The New Bedford Light.

The joint venture between Avangrid and Danish investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners will power about 400K homes—unless Trump succeeds in killing it because he believes windmills are “ugly” and “losers.”

Whatever happened to his goal of achieving “energy dominance?” As of this month, the 62-turbine project is 95 percent completed.