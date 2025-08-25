Ruder Finn has acquired Missouri Creative, a 30-member visual storytelling, design and experience-led brand activation firm based in London.

Founded in 2013 by Paul Brennan and Stuart Wood, Missouri Creative’s strategists, designers and animators follow the “Show Me” motto of the Midwestern state.

The shop boasts a global roster composed of companies in the food & beverage, spirits, retail, automotive and entertainment sectors. It counts Pernod Ricard, PepsiCo, Carlsberg and Netflix as clients.

“Missouri Creative strengthens our ability to deliver visually rich, strategically grounded, and AI-enabled brand experiences from shelf to screen to real life," said RF CEO Kathy Bloomgarden. She said “the future belongs to brands that can show up powerfully and consistently across every touchpoint.”

Missouri Creative will continue to operate from its UK office with Wood and Brennan in charge. Its capabilities strengthen RF’s Studio53 platform to ensure brands move seamlessly to connect with audiences via compelling creative whether on-pack, in-store, online or offline.