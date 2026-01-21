Hallie Greenberg

SolComms, a firm that works with clients across the healthcare, consumer and technology verticals, names Hallie Greenberg SVP of Performance PR, a newly created role. Greenberg was most recently vice president of affiliate and PR at Power Digital Marketing, overseeing a team of 30 across such consumer brands as Thirdlove, Calpa and DIVA. At SolComms, she is responsible for formalizing and scaling SolComms’ performance public relations division and approach, offering new affiliate marketing services to clients across the agency’s consumer, digital health, and technology practices. She will also join the agency’s leadership team. “With Hallie on board, we are now able to push the boundaries of what public relations can achieve, driving more revenue and brand awareness for our clients,” said SolComms CEO Bruno Solari.

Drew Piers

Sachs Media, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, promotes Drew Piers to president. Piers has been with the agency since 2012, most recently serving as partner and managing director. He has worked on local, state and national campaigns in such sectors as health care, technology, insurance and finance. In his new role, he will oversee agency performance, client service, and people and culture, as well as working to expand Sachs Media’s national public affairs and issue advocacy work. “His ability to lead through complexity, deliver results under pressure, and build high-performing teams makes him an ideal leader for this moment in our firm’s evolution,” said Sachs Media CEO Michelle Ubben.

Debbie Goetz

Vector Media, a mobility marketing firm, appoints Debra Goetz as EVP of marketing, a newly created role. Goetz has held senior marketing posts at Hyatt, Gannett, NBCUniversal and Univision. More recently, she served as head of brand marketing at tech platform Nextdoor and partner at purpose-driven marketing collective MaryamB. In her new post, Goetz will work with the sales, brand partnerships and experiential teams to align marketing strategy with revenue growth, while elevating Vector Media's leadership in mobility and experiential marketing. "She has built and led marketing organizations at some of the most respected companies in media and beyond,” said Vector Media president of sales and marketing Bennett Fogel. “Just as important, she is one of the most capable and collaborative leaders I've had the pleasure to work with.”