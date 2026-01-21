Rebekah Pepper

Rebekah Pepper has joined the National Phamaceutical Council as VP-communications based in DC.

Her job is to work closely with NPC’s partners and policy makers concerning its efforts to educate them about the value of patient access to innovative medicines and the importance of scientific advancement.

Pepper joins from Adfero, where she was senior VP & head of its healthcare practice in a nearly five-year run. She also spent eight years at Subject Matter.

Michael Pratt, NPC’s chief communications officer, has long admired Pepper’s work, and often thought that he’d love to work with her more often.

"I was thrilled when she agreed to join us—she’s the perfect person to help us navigate the rapidly changing information environment,” he added.