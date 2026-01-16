Teneo is working the USA Rare Earth deal that has the Commerce Dept. taking up to a 20 percent stake in the Oklahoma mining company iN exchange for a $1.3B loan and $277M in funding.

The deal reflects the importance of USAR’s “mine-to-magnet” platform to supply essential materials vital to national security.

USAR is to extract and process rare earth materials such as dysprosium, terbium, yttrium, gadolinium, hafnium, erbium, thulium, lutetium, ytterbium, holmium, gallium and zirconium required for the semiconductor, aerospace, defense and energy production sectors.

"This landmark collaboration with the U.S. Government represents a transformative step in USAR's mission to secure and grow a resilient, independent domestic rare earth value chain," said Barbara Humpton, CEO of USA Rare Earth.

"With the federal backing, USAR is positioned to accelerate the build-out of important domestic capabilities that are essential to US national security, global economic competitiveness, and critical technologies of the future,” she added.

For 2025, USAR had cash in the $350M range. It anticipates operating expenses and operating loss in the range of $56M and $62m, and capital expenditures in the range of $37M and $43M.