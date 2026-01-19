Missouri seeks a statewide cannabis prevention and education media program aimed at youth and older adults to raise the awareness of the risk associated with cannabis use.

Legalized in the “Show Me State” in 2022, the percentage of Missouri high-school students reporting current use of cannabis and cannabis products increased from 16.7 percent in 2021 to 20.3 percent in 2023.

The Missouri Assessment of College Health Behaviors found that cannabis use during the past year increased from 27 percent in 2022 to 33 percent in 2023 among college students.

The selected partner will highlight the risk of cannabis use during pregnancy or while breastfeeding; underage and overconsumption of cannabis-infused products (edibles); marijuana secondhand smoke exposure; and unsafe home storage of cannabis.

It will provide information and resources to parents to have conversations with their youth about substance use, including cannabis, tobacco and opioids, to help prevent and reduce related risks.

The successful bidder will have at least ten years of experience using behavior change marketing strategies to influence people to adopt positive social behaviors regarding substance use.

This includes experience in mass-reach communications, including paid, earned and owned media strategies.

Proposals, which are due Feb. 19, go to Missouri’s procurement site.

Read the RFP (PDF).