Scribe Strategies & Advisors has signed a one-year $300K pact to represent the Government of Uganda.

The contract includes engagement with the US executive branch and Congress, strategic legislative and policy outreach, media relations and communications support, promotion of U.S.–Uganda trade and investment, and advisory services related to counterterrorism cooperation.

That entails matters concerning ISIS-DRC, a designated terrorist organization operating in Central and East Africa. Additional services may be provided by mutual written agreement.

On Jan. 23, Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Cory Booker (D-NJ), ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Policy, released a statement saying that “Uganda’s January 15th election was another blow to the pursuit of democracy in the country.”

They cited "attacks on journalists, the jailing of opposition figures, the tear gassing of citizens assembling peacefully, reported abductions of opposition members and candidates, and reports of violence by security forces in the weeks and months leading up to these elections.”

Scribe also represents African clients such as Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and South Sudan.