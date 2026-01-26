Kelly McGinnis

Penta adds Levi Strauss SVP and chief communications officer Kelly McGinnis to its board of directors. At Levi Strauss, McGinnis oversees global communications, government affair, and community affairs. Before joining Levi Strauss, she led global communications at Dell, and has held senior roles at FleishmanHillard, AxiCom, and WPP. Throughout her career, she has guided organizations through pivotal periods of transformation and helped accelerate growth. “Her ability to lead with clarity, conviction, and purpose makes her an invaluable addition,” said Penta CEO Matt McDonald. “She will play an important role in helping us prioritize and execute on key growth initiatives, including expanding our capabilities, geographic footprint, and team to drive differentiated outcomes for our clients.”

Andrea Rodriguez

Avenue Z brings on Andrea Rodriguez as associate director in the firm’s Miami office. Rodriguez comes to Avenue Z from Newlink, where she was a senior account executive, developing communications strategies for hospitality and food-and-beverage clients. She previously worked at Havas Formula. In her new post, Rodriguez will be tasked with leading public relations strategies for LATAM clients and working to expand the practice. "Andrea brings deep PR experience across Miami and LATAM,” said Bristol Jones, VP of PR in Avenue Z’s Miami office. “As we grow our work in the region, her on-the-ground insight will help clients tell more credible, culturally rooted stories.”

Angela Johnson

Edible Brands, which has acquired, developed and managed such brands as Edible Arrangements, edibles.com, and Rōti Modern Mediterranean, promotes Angela Johnson to CMO. Johnson joined Edible Brands in 2021, most recently serving as chief strategy & innovation officer. She was previously VP of marketing at Krystal Restaurants. In her new role, Johnson will oversee marketing and product innovation across the Edible Brands portfolio. “She brings a rare ability to connect strategy, product innovation and brand storytelling in a way that delivers real impact,” said Edible Brands CEO Somia Farid Silber.

(L-R) Roxy Garrity,

Karah Smith

French/​West/​Vaughan brings on Roxy Garrity and Karah Smith as account supervisors. Garrity has served as CCO at health tech startup CareYaYa and has worked for the Huffington Post and Raleigh, NC’s WRAL-TV. At FWV, she supports clients across a range of verticals, including consumer brands, as well as local municipalities and economic development initiatives. Smith previously worked for Terri & Sandy, McCann New York and McKinney. In her new post, she supports clients across the spirits industry, as well as a range of other public and private organizations. FWV has also added Katie Davidson as senior account executive, Emily Woodard as paid media manager, Katie Leiser as senior social and influencer marketing manager and JoLee Knight as account coordinator.