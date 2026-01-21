Tennessee is looking for a firm to handle its annual $25M to $30M advertising, marketing and PR budget to support its goal of increasing both in-state and out-of-state tourism.

The Volunteer State wants “to become the global destination of choice by featuring our world-class music, live entertainment, family experiences, charming communities, innovative and traditional culinary creations, renowned scenic beauty, and outdoor adventure—all centered at the crossroads of rich history and unrivaled hospitality, where memories are made,” according to its 2026 strategic planning tool and partner resource guide.

The average overnight visitor to Tennessee in 2024 was married and traveling with a partner (53 percent) with a household income of $70K. Six percent of visitors had household incomes of more than $150K, while 43 percent had incomes of less than $50K.

Respondents to the RFP are expected to demonstrate relevant experience, strategic capabilities and measurable success in tourism marketing and advertising, including the ability to effectively target diverse geographic and demographic audiences.

Tennessee plans to issue a five-year contract. The budget for the PR component of the campaign is $500K per year.

Responses are due Feb. 25.

Read the RFP (PDF).